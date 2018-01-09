Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2018

50 Cent Gets Even With Joe Budden Over Eminem Comments

50 Cent Gets Even With Joe Budden Over Eminem Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

50 Cent is the king at getting even when you rub him the wrong. 50 Cent went in at his former girlfriend Vivica A. Fox and that turned left real quick.

Now 50 Cent, started  beef  with Joe Budden who didn’t have any nice comments to say about Eminem new album ‘ Revival‘.

Joe said “Biz u aint spoke to Em in at least 10 years, u better relax n-word before you make me angry,” before adding “Biz… i love you… i will also beat the dog sh**outta u in Detroit.”

50 Cent responded and said:

That was a bad idea, look you got a little ass whopping coming,”

Check Out 50 Cent post below:

Instagram Photo


