50 Cent’s House was Burglarized!

Edwin Joyce tried to break into 50 Cent’s home through, but set off an alarm that alerted property manager, David Holloway.

Holloway looked out the window and saw Joyce creeping through the garage. That’s when Holloway ran to his vehicle and called 911.

Joyce was wearing dark clothes and a dark knit cap when cops busted him. Officers found a printout of directions to 50’s crib, indicating the burglary was not random at all.

Joyce is being held on $125,000 bail.