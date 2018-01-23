Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2018

50 Cent Made Millions From Selling “Animal Ambition” Album For Bitcoin

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

50 Cent was in the Bitcoin game early and has made some money from his album Animal Ambition which came out back in 2014.

According to TMZ,  50 Cent was the first rapper to accept Bitcoin as payment back in 2014. The rapper accepted Bitcoin at a value of $662/bitcoin as a payment for work.

Back in  2014, for 50 Cent “Animal Ambition” pulled in about 700 bitcoin in sales and made over $400K.

Now 50 Cent, initial investment has made him $7 million and $8.5 million.

50 Cent responded on Instagram:

Instagram Photo

Comments

