50 Cent Posts Photo of his now married ex, Ciara

Oh gosh, 50 Cent is at it again! And no, he’s not going back and forth with his ex or his son on social media. This time, he’s setting his eyes on obe of his exes, who’s married and has moved on… Ciara.

50 and Ciara were a couple for a hot minute back in 2007, and even did a song together called “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone.” The video for the track was pretty steamy too!

Why are we even talking about this? Well earlier this week, 50 posted a pic that looks to be from the video.

“Throw back, Curtis Album I’m a little bigger now,” 50 wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows his back and a woman’s legs and arms wrapped around him. We all know it was Ciara!

“That’s Ciara boy u better take that pic down,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “Ain’t that Ciara tho?” and hashtags proclaimed him #KingPetty.