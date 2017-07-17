Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 17, 2017

50 Cent Sells His Effen Vodka

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

50 Cent ends all ties with his signature liquor Effen Vodka for good. He reportedly sold his minority stake of Effen Vodka  and received $60 million from a buyout.  50 Cent would promote his liquor with every post on his social media with the tag #EFEENVODKA.  Now, that 50 Cent is no longer promoting Effen Vodka what will be his new hash tag.

We will just have to wait to see if 50 Cent will be making his way back with a new liquor.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation