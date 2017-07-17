50 Cent Sells His Effen Vodka

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

50 Cent ends all ties with his signature liquor Effen Vodka for good. He reportedly sold his minority stake of Effen Vodka and received $60 million from a buyout. 50 Cent would promote his liquor with every post on his social media with the tag #EFEENVODKA. Now, that 50 Cent is no longer promoting Effen Vodka what will be his new hash tag.

We will just have to wait to see if 50 Cent will be making his way back with a new liquor.