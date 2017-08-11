Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 11, 2017

2 Chainz is performing again, after leg surgery

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

2 Chainz  broke his leg a couple weeks ago, and it was bad enough that it required surgery, but he wasn’t going to let that keep him from touring.  He performed the first show on Wednesday night in Tucson, Arizona in a PINK WHEELCHAIR with “ Trap” written on the back.

He said, “So I broke my leg . . . and when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me ‘well it looks like you’re gonna have to cancel your tour.’  So, I told him ‘Maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative!'”

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation