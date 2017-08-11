2 Chainz is performing again, after leg surgery

By Estee

2 Chainz broke his leg a couple weeks ago, and it was bad enough that it required surgery, but he wasn’t going to let that keep him from touring. He performed the first show on Wednesday night in Tucson, Arizona in a PINK WHEELCHAIR with “ Trap” written on the back.

He said, “So I broke my leg . . . and when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me ‘well it looks like you’re gonna have to cancel your tour.’ So, I told him ‘Maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative!'”