Posted: November 20, 2017

Chance and Eminem on “SNL”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Chance the Rapper hosted  “SNL” this weekend.  One of the skits was of him singing an R&amp;B song called  “Come Back Barack”, and a “Career Day” sketch.

(Warning!  The “Career Day”  clip has questionable language.)

 

He also played Lazlo Holmes, a basketball journalist stuck covering hockey . . . and a member of a pro-crack ’70s rap group called the Soul Crush Crew.   (Warning!  The “Rap History”  clip has bleeped profanity.)

 

Eminem was the musical guest on  “SNL”, and he did a three-song medley of his new track  “Walk on Water”, with  “Stan”and  “Love the Way You Lie”.

(Check it out  here.  WARNING!!!  It contains questionable language, including unbleeped B-words.)

 


