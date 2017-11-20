Chance and Eminem on “SNL”

By Estee

Chance the Rapper hosted “SNL” this weekend. One of the skits was of him singing an R&B song called “Come Back Barack”, and a “Career Day” sketch.

(Warning! The “Career Day” clip has questionable language.)

He also played Lazlo Holmes, a basketball journalist stuck covering hockey . . . and a member of a pro-crack ’70s rap group called the Soul Crush Crew. (Warning! The “Rap History” clip has bleeped profanity.)

Eminem was the musical guest on “SNL”, and he did a three-song medley of his new track “Walk on Water”, with “Stan”and “Love the Way You Lie”.

(Check it out here. WARNING!!! It contains questionable language, including unbleeped B-words.)