Posted: July 24, 2017

Chance The Raper Show Sends More Than 100 to Hospital

By Estee

Power 953 News

More than 100 people were hospitalized Friday night during a show headlined by Chance The Rapper in Connecticut. It’s being reported that most of them were for excessive drinking.

The police said, “Heat also played a role:  temperatures in the 90s, hot cars in hot parking lots, no shade.” It was basically a recipe for disaster.


There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
