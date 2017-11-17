Now Playing
Posted: November 17, 2017

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s Christmas Music

By Estee

Power 953 News

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih are working on another collaborative Christmas album.  Neither artist has confirmed it . . . but the producer  says it’s happening.

“It’s gonna be a completion of [last year’s] project [with] new music.”  Last year, they teamed up for a nine-track mixtape called  Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama .

 

 


There are no comments yet.

 
 
