Posted: June 15, 2017

Chance The Rapper Is Offering Up A Major Challenge, Think You Are Up For It?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Chance The Rapper is helping the charity Chicago Beyond launch a $2 million “innovation challenge.”They are accepting 90-second video submissions from all over the country in hopes of getting great ideas to help support the young people of Chicago.

In the announcement on Facebook Live, Chance said, “Submit the ideas.  We’d love to fund them as long as they positively impact the City of Chicago . . . It’s fully your project . . . we just want to fund it.”

The deadline is July 7th, three weeks from now.

 

 

 


