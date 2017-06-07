Sign in with your existing account
Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET
By
Estee
Power 953 News
New Edition and Chance The Rapper will share the special honors at the upcoming BET Awards.
BET will present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary R&B group New Edition while Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award.
Chance the Rapper made news this year when he pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help offset the lack of government funding. The social activist also won three Grammy Awards in February including best new artist and best rap album for
Coloring Book.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Chance The Rapper attends The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
