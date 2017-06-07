Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET

Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET
Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET
Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance The Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Chance The Rapper Receiving Major Award From BET

By Estee

Power 953 News

New Edition and Chance The Rapper will share the special honors at the upcoming BET Awards.

BET will present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary R&B group New Edition while Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award.

Chance the Rapper made news this year when he pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help offset the lack of government funding.  The social activist also won three Grammy Awards in February including best new artist and best rap album for Coloring Book.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Chance The Rapper attends The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

