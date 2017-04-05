Now Playing
Posted: April 05, 2017

Chance The Rapper running for Mayor of Chicago?

Chance The Rapper running for Mayor of Chicago?
Chance The Rapper running for Mayor of Chicago?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Chance The Rapper has been doing so much to try to help the city of Chicago that his fans want him to run for MAYOR.  They have a website set up at Chano4Mayor.com, and a Twitter handle.

The site says, “It’s time for change . . . We want a mayor who will fight for public education.  We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides.  We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons.”

 

 


