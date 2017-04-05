Sign in with your existing account
Chance The Rapper running for Mayor of Chicago?
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Chance The Rapper has been doing so much to try to help the city of Chicago that his fans want him to run for MAYOR. They have a website set up at
Chano4Mayor.com, and a Twitter handle.
The site says, “It’s time for change . . . We want a mayor who will fight for public education. We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides. We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons.”
