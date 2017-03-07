Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

Chance The Rapper Steps Up, Donates to Chi-Town School System

Chance The Rapper is putting his money where his mouth is.  Chance recently met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner . . . and wasn’t happy with the response he got on funding for Chicago Public Schools.  So he’s donating $1 million of his own money to the school system.

 


