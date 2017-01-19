Chance The Rapper Supports His Brother’s Sexuality

Chance The Rapper’s brother Taylor Bennett turns 21 today and yesterday he admitted he’s bisexual.

Chance has his back tweeting, “Love this man, through any and all. He’s grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail. He cannot fall.”

By the way, Taylor was the guy Malia Obama was with when she was caught smoking a joint at Lollapalooza last year.