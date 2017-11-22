Now Playing
Posted: November 22, 2017

Chance The Rapper Teases New Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chance the Rapper has had a success year with winning a Grammy, hosting Saturday Night Live. Now Chance the Rapper will be re-releasing his  Christmas album called  Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama with new music .

On Tuesday, Chance the Rapper teased some new music:

It’s not known whether this new track will be on his new album or for an future project in the works.


