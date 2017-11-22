Chance The Rapper Teases New Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chance the Rapper has had a success year with winning a Grammy, hosting Saturday Night Live. Now Chance the Rapper will be re-releasing his Christmas album called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama with new music .

On Tuesday, Chance the Rapper teased some new music:

Chance The Rapper previews new music pic.twitter.com/wvqXRytXSs — Daily Rap (@DaiIyRap) November 22, 2017

It’s not known whether this new track will be on his new album or for an future project in the works.