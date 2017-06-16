Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Chance The Rapper Uses Interpreters On His Tour For Deaf Fans

Chance The Rapper Uses Interpreters On His Tour For Deaf Fans

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chance The Rapper is currently on his second leg of his North American Tour called “Be Encouraged” . While on his stop in Florida he decided to bring out an American Sign Language Interpreters  so his fan could “enjoy the show without any complication”.

The group called DEAFinitely Dope will be joining Chance The Rapper for the remainder of his tour.

One of the interpreter told CBS News, that they “can’t believe that he’s willing to provide interpreters on his own”. In addition, they mentioned how it is rare for an artist to have interpreters for their shows.

Check out Chance The Rapper making the announcement below:

 


