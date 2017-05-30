Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 30, 2017

Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday

Comments

Related

View Larger
Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday
View Larger
Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday
View Larger
Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday
View Larger
Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday
View Larger
Chris Brown Celebrates His Daughter Royalty Birthday

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Over the weekend, Chris Brown took time to and through his daughter Royalty a birthday party that every three year old would dream of.

Brown’s daughter Royalty had an epic  pool party and trip to Six Flags.

Chris posted a few pictures on his Instagram to honor his 3 year-old daughter Royalty.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation