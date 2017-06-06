Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 06, 2017

Chris Brown confronts stalker who is standing in front of his home

Comments

Related

View Larger
Chris Brown confronts stalker who is standing in front of his home
View Larger
Chris Brown confronts stalker who is standing in front of his home

By Estee

Power 953 News

In the videos, a friend of Chris Brown’s is seen yelling at the girl to never come back to his house again.

Supposedly the girl’s name is Julia, and she’s well known in the industry as an aspiring artist.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation