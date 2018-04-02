By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last week a photo hit the internet with Chris Brown having his hand on a woman’s neck from TMZ.

Brown addressed the issue with an Instagram post that said:

Now a petition has been started to get Chris Brown dropped from Interscope Records. On the Care2 petition website it says “Brown’s dangerous history of violence against women has gone ignored for far too long. Brown is a threat to women and needs to be held accountable for his actions”.

The goal of the petition is to have 17,000 signatures and is currently at 16K signatures and is almost nearly at 17K signatures.