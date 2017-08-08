Now Playing
Posted: August 08, 2017

Chris Brown Is Fan of Rihanna’s Crop Over Outfit

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna and Chris Brown have not been seen with one another in years. But Chris Brown could not resist in liking and commenting on Rihanna’s  2017 Crop Over photo.

Many fan’s were not pleased to see Brown’s comment on Rihanna Instagram page. Some people responded and said “Chris Brown is a poster child of abuse in every sense of the word. Other’s said “Chris Brown needs to leave Rihanna alone FOREVER”.

Check out the post below.

Instagram Photo


