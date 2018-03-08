Chris Brown Gets Dragged By Singer Vanessa Carlton For Domestic Abuse

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chris Brown put on the his Instagram that he loves this song from the movie White Chicks. And said the “A Thousand Miles” music video was his “MOOD. and THIS SONG LIT FOREVER. Vanessa Carlton caught wind of Chris Brown remarks and said “”I feel compelled to draw a line”

Chris Brown responded back to Vanessa Carlton and said “felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today”