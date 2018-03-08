Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 08, 2018

Chris Brown Gets Dragged By Singer Vanessa Carlton For Domestic Abuse

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chris Brown put on the his Instagram that he loves this song from the movie White Chicks. And said the “A Thousand Miles” music video was  his “MOOD. and THIS SONG LIT FOREVER. Vanessa Carlton caught wind of Chris Brown remarks and said “”I feel compelled to draw a line”

Instagram Photo

Chris Brown responded back to Vanessa Carlton and said “felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today”

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation