Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 23, 2017

Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Restraining Order is Heard in Court

Comments

Related

View Larger
Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Restraining Order is Heard in Court
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attend the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
View Larger
Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Restraining Order is Heard in Court

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran restraining order made its way to court.

According to TMZ, Karrueche Tran started her first day in court on the wrong foot with the judge going over her case. Instead of giving a judge notice that she will not be appearing court due to prior engagement.

The judge sent Karrueche a stern warning that she will need to be present in order to get a permanent restraining order against Chris Brown.

Chris Brown was no show because he lawyers claimed he never got was served legal documents.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation