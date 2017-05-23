Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Restraining Order is Heard in Court

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attend the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran restraining order made its way to court.
According to TMZ, Karrueche Tran started her first day in court on the wrong foot with the judge going over her case. Instead of giving a judge notice that she will not be appearing court due to prior engagement.
The judge sent Karrueche a stern warning that she will need to be present in order to get a permanent restraining order against Chris Brown.
Chris Brown was no show because he lawyers claimed he never got was served legal documents.
