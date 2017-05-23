Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Restraining Order is Heard in Court

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran restraining order made its way to court.

According to TMZ, Karrueche Tran started her first day in court on the wrong foot with the judge going over her case. Instead of giving a judge notice that she will not be appearing court due to prior engagement.

The judge sent Karrueche a stern warning that she will need to be present in order to get a permanent restraining order against Chris Brown.

Chris Brown was no show because he lawyers claimed he never got was served legal documents.