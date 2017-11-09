Now Playing
Posted: November 09, 2017

Chris Brown Painting Goes for Half Million Dollars on Ebay

Chris Brown Painting Goes for Half Million Dollars on Ebay

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Chris Brown is a man of many talents singer, actor, dancer and now he has a painting on Ebay going for $500,000.

Chris Brown Painting

The bidding for Chris Brown “Lost Warhols” with artist Karen Bystedt is going for $500,000 plus and extra $1,000 for shipping.  The painting  happened during a private event in Los Angeles in 2015. Part of the proceeds of the painting will go to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

 

Check out some of Chris Brown artwork below:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

 


