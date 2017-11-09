Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 09, 2017
Chris Brown Painting Goes for Half Million Dollars on Ebay
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Chris Brown is a man of many talents singer, actor, dancer and now he has a painting on Ebay going for $500,000.
The bidding for Chris Brown “Lost Warhols” with artist Karen Bystedt is going for $500,000 plus and extra $1,000 for shipping.
The painting happened during a private event in Los Angeles in 2015. Part of the proceeds of the painting will go to help
the victims of Hurricane Maria.
Check out some of Chris Brown artwork below:
