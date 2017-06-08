Chris Brown Reveals His Dream Collaboration with Beyonce

Chris Brown opened up during an interview for Complex and talked about his dream collaboration with Beyonce .

Brown told Nadeska Alexis from Complex “At this point, it’s all about trying to do some legendary s**t, you know so, the top female performer is Beyoncé,” he answered. “So for me, that would be epic if we did some dope dance s**t — just for the culture. And it has nothing to do with nothing, it’s just for the culture.”

When asked who would win in a dance battle Chris said Beyonce is “going to represent and do her thing” and so will he.

Check out the interview below: