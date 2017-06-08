Sign in with your existing account
Chris Brown Reveals His Dream Collaboration with Beyonce
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Chris Brown opened up during an interview for Complex and talked about his dream collaboration with Beyonce .
Brown told Nadeska Alexis from Complex “At this point, it’s all about trying to do some legendary s**t, you know so, the top female performer is Beyoncé,” he answered. “So for me, that would be epic if we did some dope dance s**t — just for the culture. And it has nothing to do with nothing, it’s just for the culture.”
When asked who would win in a dance battle Chris said Beyonce is “going to represent and do her thing” and so will he.
Check out the interview below:
