Chris Brown refuses to show up to court for the hearing about the permanent restraining order Karreuche Tran is trying to get against him.

Problem is, he was served papers… and the service was caught on video so there’s no lying about it.

Karrueche got a Temporary Restraining Order, which is about to expire, and she was required to serve Chris with the petition for a permanent order … something he dodged until a process server handed him the papers earlier this month as he was leaving his birthday party in Houston.