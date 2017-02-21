Chris Brown just recently announced his “Party Tour” with a big line up including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, OT Genesis and more! POWER is hooking you up with those tickets to see them live in Tampa April 16th. Tuesday, TMZ reported that Karreuche (Breezy’s ex) got a restraining order against CB because he allegedly threatened to kill her. This came a day after we learned the news of Breezy and Soulja Boy’s boxing match had been called off. Here’s what Chris Brown had to say about it all.