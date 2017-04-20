Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 20, 2017

Chris Brown’s “Welcome to my Life” Documentary Coming in June

Comments

Related

View Larger
Chris Brown’s “Welcome to my Life” Documentary Coming in June
View Larger
Chris Brown’s “Welcome to my Life” Documentary Coming in June
View Larger
Chris Brown’s “Welcome to my Life” Documentary Coming in June

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last year April, Chris Brown teased fans about a documentary called “Welcome to My Life” in which it would talk about his  rise an fall of fame. In addition, Brown talks about how he was able to recover after the Rihanna incident back in 2009.

On Wednesday, Brown took to his Instagram to let fans know that his documentary will be coming out this June.

It will feature interviews from collaborators and friends such as Usher, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez .

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation