Chris Brown’s “Welcome to my Life” Documentary Coming in June

Last year April, Chris Brown teased fans about a documentary called “Welcome to My Life” in which it would talk about his rise an fall of fame. In addition, Brown talks about how he was able to recover after the Rihanna incident back in 2009.

On Wednesday, Brown took to his Instagram to let fans know that his documentary will be coming out this June.

It will feature interviews from collaborators and friends such as Usher, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez .