By Estee

Power 953 News

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are going their separate ways not because of some third party in their marriage, not because one of them did something terrible… but because they each have very different views of what a family should look like.

Our sources say Anna wants a family that is pretty much together most of the time. We’re told she wants more kids.

Chris, on the other hand, has no problem balancing family and career. When he married Anna back in 2009, she was a much bigger star than him. He’s now at the top of the Hollywood food chain, and with that comes opportunities that take him all over the world, shooting movies that take him away from home for months at a time.

Our sources say he doesn’t want more kids because he can’t juggle a growing family with his career.

They are devoted parents to Jack and will do whatever it takes to keep a healthy foundation for him.