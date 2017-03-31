Now Playing
Posted: March 31, 2017

Ciara and Russell Wilson Co-Ed Baby Shower

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Ciara and Russell Wilson had an extravagant co-ed baby shower with friends and family in a private home in Los Angeles.  All guest were told to wear white for the star-studded baby shower.

Some celebrity friends that were attendance was Serena William and Lala Anthony.

The theme for the baby show was all white. Which lead many to think that she might be having a boy.

 


