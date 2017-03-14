Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2017

Ciara involved in car crash, car rams passenger side

Ciara involved in car crash, car rams passenger side

Thankfully Ciara is okay after being hit by a car that was illegally in a bus lane.

Ciara, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, was making a left turn in her Mercedes SUV while driving in Los Angeles when a Volvo struck the passenger side.

Neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries.

 


