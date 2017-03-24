J.Cole Dropping “4 Your Eyez Only” Documentary

J.Cole is doing a second documentary “4 Yours Eyez Only” which will premiere on HBO April 15th.

In the documentary, it depicts the lives and frustration felt across the nation from Black Americans. In addition, one person spoke during the trailer that”So many of us are hurting and we’re confused and we’re angry”.

Some of the footage was taken of residents in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and J.Cole hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Check out the trailer below: