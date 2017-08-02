Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

J.Cole Speaks To Inmates at State Prison

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

J.Cole is currently on his 4 Your Eyez Only tour and has been sporting an orange prison suit for the first leg of his tour.

Yesterday, Cole visited a prison a state prison in California to discuss with other inmates share their stories about their lives in prison. A person close to J.Cole  said that “We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again. That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice”

Check out the photo’s of J.Cole below.

Instagram Photo


