Posted: May 03, 2017

Common, Questlove, Black Thought Make Boy’s Dream Come True

Common, Questlove, Black Thought Make Boy's Dream Come True

By Estee

Power 953 News

Common recently came across a kid named Darius on a New Orleans street. He was drumming on five-gallon buckets.  And he was AMAZING.

Since then, he learned more about Darius, and found him to be a really cool guy and a good student.  So, he surprised him by having Questlove and Black Thought from The Roots drop in and jam with him.  Then, he posted the video online.

Questlove also gave the kid a drum set.


