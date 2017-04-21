Now Playing
Posted: April 21, 2017

Confirmed! Ice Cube is doing another Friday!

By djnailz

Power 953 News

During his visit to Orlando, John Witherspoon stopped by Orlando’s POWER 95.3 GetUp Crew to chat about how Charlie Murphy’s death affected him and the comedy series Black Jesus. Witherspoon also broke MAJOR news regarding Ice Cube’s movie franchise “Friday”!

The POWER 95.3 GetUp Crew @DJNAILZ @EsteeMartin @LilShawn953 weekday mornings 6am-10am on POWER 95.3 in Orlando and on the FREE POWER 95.3 App!


