Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 07, 2017

Congratulations Chance the Rapper!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Congratulations Chance the Rapper!
View Larger
Congratulations Chance the Rapper!
View Larger
Congratulations Chance the Rapper!
View Larger
Congratulations Chance the Rapper!

By djnailz

Power 953 News

On June 25th the BET Awards ’17 will happen and Chance the Rapper will be honored by the Award show for his humanitarian work. He will join the likes of Al Sharpton, Quincy Jones and the great Muhammad Ali as the 2017 honoree of the BET Awards Humanitarian Award. Chance went to his Twitter to express his gratitude.

The news was announced by BET’s CEO Debra Lee.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation