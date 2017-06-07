Congratulations Chance the Rapper!

On June 25th the BET Awards ’17 will happen and Chance the Rapper will be honored by the Award show for his humanitarian work. He will join the likes of Al Sharpton, Quincy Jones and the great Muhammad Ali as the 2017 honoree of the BET Awards Humanitarian Award. Chance went to his Twitter to express his gratitude.

It's an immense honor & I'm inspired to do so much more after receiving this. Thank you @IamDebraLee I won't let you down https://t.co/cz6RSgsrT0 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 6, 2017

The news was announced by BET’s CEO Debra Lee.