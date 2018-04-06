Now Playing
Posted: April 06, 2018

Conor McGregor Is Wanted By Police for Attacking a Bus

By Estee

Power 953 News

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and his entourage caused chaos at the Barclays Center yesterday, where the UFC was holding its media day for tomorrow night’s  “UFC 223”.

Conor threw a handtruck through the window of a bus containing several UFC fighters.

Two of them were injured by flying glass and their fights had to be canceled.  A third fight was canceled because one of the participants, Artem Lobov, was part of Conor’s entourage.

Conor turned himself in to police last night and was charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.  UFC President Dana White said, “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company.”

 

