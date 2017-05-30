Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

Bryson Tiller Will Set It Off at CFE Arena

By Valencia Bromell

Singer, rapper and songwriter Bryson Tiller is bringing the “Set It Off” Tour to CFE Arena on Wednesday, August 30 at 7:30 PM. H.E.R. and Metro Boomin will open the show.

 

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the show! Call the POWER Hotline at 844-841-9595 when you hear the cue, be caller #9 and you could win tickets!

 

Giveaway Times:

Friday- 4pm, 8pm

Saturday- 10a, 1pm, 4pm & 8pm

Sunday- 11am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm

 

