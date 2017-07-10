Win Jay-Z Tickets w/ The GetUp Crew 

By Valencia Bromell

THE WAIT IS OVER!! After the release of his already platinum 13th studio album, 4:44, Jay-Z announced the 4:44 tour.

On November 11, 2017, Jay-Z is scheduled to perform at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, 2017, but you can win them before you buy them with Power 95.3’s GetUp Crew.

All week wake-up with The Power 95.3 GetUp Crew from 6:00AM- 8:00AM. Listen for 2 Jay-Z songs back to back, dial (844) 841-9595 and be lucky caller #9!!

