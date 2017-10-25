Now Playing
Posted: October 25, 2017

Win Tickets All Week

Jay-Z will be hitting the Amway Center on November 11th for the 444 Tour. Tune in to The Get Up Crew Monday - Friday between 6AM -10AM starting Monday, October 30th and be caller #9 for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Weekday Giveaway Times :

October 30th & 31st  @ 7AM & 6PM

November 1st - 9th @ 8AM & 6PM

Weekend Giveaway Times:

Friday, November 3  - 6PM & 8PM

Saturday, November 4th - 10AM, 1PM,4PM, & 8PM

Sunday, November 5th - 11AM, 1PM, 4PM, & 7PM

Show: Saturday, November 11th, 2017

Doors Open: 7 PM

Show Starts: 8 PM 

To purchase tickets: click here

