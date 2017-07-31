Sign in with your existing account
Controversial “Bachelor In Paradise” star DeMario Jackson may not be done with reality TV
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Producers are seriously considering him for a “Dancing With the Stars” slot.
Sources close to production tell us the show reached out to DeMario’s publicist weeks ago and nothing has been signed, but
hard to imagine DeMario wouldn’t take this opportunity.
DeMario didn’t return to the ‘BiP’ set in Mexico following the oral sex controversy with Corrine Olympios that shut down
production, but he will be on the reunion episode.
