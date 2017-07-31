Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 31, 2017

Controversial “Bachelor In Paradise” star DeMario Jackson may not be done with reality TV

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Producers are seriously considering him for a “Dancing With the Stars” slot.

Sources close to production tell us the show reached out to DeMario’s publicist weeks ago and nothing has been signed, but hard to imagine DeMario wouldn’t take this opportunity.

DeMario didn’t return to the ‘BiP’ set in Mexico following the oral sex controversy  with Corrine Olympios that shut down production, but he will be on the reunion episode.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation