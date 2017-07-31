By Estee

Power 953 News

Producers are seriously considering him for a “Dancing With the Stars” slot.

Sources close to production tell us the show reached out to DeMario’s publicist weeks ago and nothing has been signed, but hard to imagine DeMario wouldn’t take this opportunity.

DeMario didn’t return to the ‘BiP’ set in Mexico following the oral sex controversy with Corrine Olympios that shut down production, but he will be on the reunion episode.