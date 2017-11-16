Now Playing
Posted: November 16, 2017

Posted: November 16, 2017

Coolio wants to run for VICE President of the United States in 2020 . . .

By Estee

Power 953 News

Coolio wants to run for VICE President of the United States in 2020 . . . but NOT on the same ticket with Kanye West.  Coolio wants to run with a porn star named Cherie DeVille.

Coolio said,  “Somebody got to do something man, somebody got to try . . . we need normal people, we need normal regular everyday people in office.”

 


