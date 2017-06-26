Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are having some major marital issues, according to the latest rumors.

They got married in the summer of 2008, a few months after California Supreme Court overthrew the ban on same-sex marriage.

Some sources claim Ellen and Portia have had issues ever since — Portia wants kids, ellen doesn’t. Ellen has a super successful show, Portia doesn’t. Portia is allegedly suffering from depression and Ellen is too busy to notice since she’s a workaholic.

There are some heavy rumors going around that ever since Ellen turned 59, she’s been rethinking her career and whether or not she should continue to put all of her energy into fixing her marriage.

They’re been attending marriage counseling.