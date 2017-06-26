Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Could Ellen Be Getting Prepared to Quit Her Super Successful Show?

Could Ellen Be Getting Prepared to Quit Her Super Successful Show?
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: TV Personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the Saint Laurent show at the Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Could Ellen Be Getting Prepared to Quit Her Super Successful Show?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are having some major marital issues, according to the latest rumors.

They got married in the summer of 2008, a few months after California Supreme Court overthrew the ban on same-sex marriage.

Some sources claim Ellen and Portia have had issues ever since — Portia wants kids, ellen doesn’t. Ellen has a super successful show, Portia doesn’t. Portia is allegedly suffering from depression and Ellen is too busy to notice since she’s a workaholic.

There are some heavy rumors going around that ever since Ellen turned 59, she’s been rethinking her career and whether or not she should continue to put all of her energy into fixing her marriage.

They’re been attending marriage counseling.

 

 


