Posted: May 30, 2017

Could Rihanna be Pregnant?

Could Rihanna be Pregnant?
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Honoree Rihanna attends the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 60 on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School)
Could Rihanna be Pregnant?
Could Rihanna be Pregnant?
Could Rihanna be Pregnant?

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna is not shy when it comes to showing off her body  but lately she has been covered up.

Some pictures recently while Rihanna was in New York showed her all covered up which lead many to think she might be pregnant or just eating some good food while on break from everything.

Check out the picture below:


