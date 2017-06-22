DeMario Jackson, the guy who hooked up with Corinne Olympios during filming of “Bachelor in Paradise”, is done with the show even though he was cleared of the charges.

DeMario says he has suffered from anxiety over the scandal and has even started seeing a therapist.

He’s upset because his name will now forever be linked to a sex scandal, even though Warner Bros. decided he did nothing wrong.

Also, sources tell us Corinne has not been invited back, and it’s highly likely she will never re-appear on ‘B.I.P.’ or any other ‘Bachelor’ franchise.