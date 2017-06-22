Now Playing
Posted: June 22, 2017

DeMario Jackson of ‘B.I.P.’ Cleared of Charges, but Still Will Not appear On Show

DeMario Jackson of ‘B.I.P.’ Cleared of Charges, but Still Will Not appear On Show
DeMario Jackson of ‘B.I.P.’ Cleared of Charges, but Still Will Not appear On Show

By Estee

Power 953 News

DeMario Jackson, the guy who hooked up with Corinne Olympios during filming of “Bachelor in Paradise”, is done with the show even though he was cleared of the charges.

DeMario says he has suffered from anxiety over the scandal and has even started seeing a therapist.

He’s upset because his name will now forever be linked to a sex scandal, even though Warner Bros. decided he did nothing wrong.

Also, sources tell us Corinne has not been invited back, and it’s highly likely she will never re-appear on ‘B.I.P.’ or any other ‘Bachelor’ franchise.


