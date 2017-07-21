By Estee

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead yesterday morning, at his home in L.A. It looks like he committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom either earlier that morning. He was just 41.

His body was discovered by a housekeeper at around 9:00 A.M. There aren’t any further details on the scene . . . and it’s unclear if there was a suicide note.

His death came as a shock to everyone. He’d just arrived back in L.A. on Wednesday, after spending some time in Arizona with his wife, Talinda. They’ve been married for 11 years.

He was married once before . . . and he had six kids, including five-year-old twins.

The band was also surprised. At about the exact same time Chester’s body was discovered, they released a video for “Talking to Myself”.

And ALSO at that time, a bandmate was driving to his house to pick him up for a photo shoot. Linkin Park was launching a tour next Thursday. So, since he hadn’t been isolated from his family or the band, if he was struggling, he was apparently doing a good job of hiding it. Obviously, the tour will probably be canceled.

Chester struggled with a lot of drugs over the years . . . including opium, crack, cocaine, meth, and LSD. He’s also said that he was a raging alcoholic. But in 2011, he said he was sober.

There’s no indication yet that he was on anything at the time of his death.