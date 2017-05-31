Despite Rumors, Chance The Rapper is NOT Running for Mayor

Fans may have wanted Chance The Rapper to run for Mayor of Chicago, but unfortunately, that will not be happening. Chance tells “Ebony” magazine, “I would never run for any office or government position.

“I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done . . . I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter.”