Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 31, 2017

Despite Rumors, Chance The Rapper is NOT Running for Mayor

Comments

Related

View Larger
Despite Rumors, Chance The Rapper is NOT Running for Mayor
View Larger
Despite Rumors, Chance The Rapper is NOT Running for Mayor

By Estee

Power 953 News

Fans may have wanted Chance The Rapper to run for Mayor of Chicago, but unfortunately, that will not be happening.  Chance tells “Ebony” magazine, “I would never run for any office or government position.

“I’m not into it.  I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done . . . I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation