Posted: October 27, 2017

Did Ellen DeGeneres Commit Sexual Harassment by Staring at Katy Perry’s Boobs?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Katy Perry’s  birthday was Wednesday, and Ellen Degeneres posted an old pic of herself staring in disbelief at Katy’s ample cleavage.

She captioned it, “Happy birthday, Katy Perry!  It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”  In the picture, Katy is looking at the camera and smiling, while Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi is cracking up.

But a lot of people think it’s inappropriate . . . especially given the laser focus on sexual harassment in Hollywood right now.  And she got slammed for it on Twitter.

Piers Morgan Tweeted, “If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!'”

And actor Michael Rapaport said, “Imagine if Cam Newton or any other man sent out this tweet &amp; photo.”


