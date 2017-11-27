Now Playing
Posted: November 27, 2017

Did President Trump Really Turn Down “Time” Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor?

Did President Trump Really Turn Down “Time” Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor?
Did President Trump Really Turn Down “Time” Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor?
Did President Trump Really Turn Down “Time” Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor?
Did President Trump Really Turn Down “Time” Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor?

By Estee

Power 953 News

President Trump took to Twitter on Friday to announce that  “Time” magazine was going to make him their ‘Person of the Year’ for the second year in a row.  But he wasn’t interested . . . because they were non-committal.

He Tweeted, “I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Person of the Year’ like last year . . . but I’d have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.  I said ‘probably’ is no good, and took a pass.  Thanks anyway!

“Time” refuted Trump’s claim, Tweeting, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.   ‘Time’ does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6th.”

Donald J. Trump

✔ @realDonaldTrump

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

TIME

✔ @TIME

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.  

It’s worth noting that  “Time” has a “reader’s choice”  poll open on their site, which they’re keeping up until December 3rd.

They  claim the readers’ vote will “play an important role” in deciding who gets the honor, but that their editors will ultimately make the final decision.

Trump is one of the 33 people listed in the poll, but as of late last night, he was in 20th place.  Surprisingly, the top vote getter is Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and he’s winning by a long shot.

Noah Syndergaard

✔ @Noahsyndergaard

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!!

Jordan Peele

✔ @JordanPeele

Replying to @pattonoswalt

Patton Oswalt called to say that he was going to tweet that GET OUT was PROBABLY his favorite movie of the year, but I would have to agree to get lunch with him and do a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!


