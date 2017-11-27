President Trump took to Twitter on Friday to announce that “Time” magazine was going to make him their ‘Person of the Year’ for the second year in a row. But he wasn’t interested . . . because they were non-committal.

He Tweeted, “I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Person of the Year’ like last year . . . but I’d have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said ‘probably’ is no good, and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

“Time” refuted Trump’s claim, Tweeting, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. ‘Time’ does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6th.”

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! TIME @TIME The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.

It’s worth noting that “Time” has a “reader’s choice” poll open on their site, which they’re keeping up until December 3rd.

They claim the readers’ vote will “play an important role” in deciding who gets the honor, but that their editors will ultimately make the final decision.

Trump is one of the 33 people listed in the poll, but as of late last night, he was in 20th place. Surprisingly, the top vote getter is Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and he’s winning by a long shot.