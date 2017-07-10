By Estee

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jamie revealed that Sheeran slept on his couch for six weeks before he became.

At the time, Jamie was doing a satellite show out in LA and Sheeran reached out to him to listen to his music. Jamie ended up being so impressed with the singer’s talent that he offered him a place to stay.

“So he plays and I was like, you’re incredible,” Jamie explained. “I said listen, I know you don’t have anywhere to go just chill here.”