Posted: July 10, 2017

Did you know that Ed Sheeran crashed at Jamie Foxx’s crib before he blew up?

By Estee

Power 953 News

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jamie revealed that Sheeran slept on his couch for six weeks before he became.

At the time, Jamie was doing a satellite show out in LA and Sheeran reached out to him to listen to his music.  Jamie ended up being so impressed with the singer’s talent that he offered him a place to stay.

“So he plays and I was like, you’re incredible,” Jamie explained. “I said listen, I know you don’t have anywhere to go just chill here.”

 


