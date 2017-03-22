Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2017

Diddy is being sued for discrimination

Diddy is being sued for discrimination
Diddy is being sued for discrimination

By Estee

Power 953 News

Five men who worked as producers for his Revolt TV say they were fired because they’re OLD AND WHITE.

They were all over the age of 39, and they say they were treated terribly!  And in 2014, they were all fired in favor of black employees with far less experience.

 

(New York Post)


